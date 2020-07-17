Which stock will you Buy? Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), ended its previous trading session at $1650.67 showing a gain of 26.75 or 1.65 percent with respect to the price of $1623.92 when stock market opened. The company traded 409832 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 677.23 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 41.09 Million.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $1628.89 by the analyst. The stock is -21.17% Below its 1-Year High which is $2094.00. BKNG has a difference of 49.07% from its 1 year low which stands at $1107.29. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.6. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of -10.33 percent in the shares price. The company added about 19.4% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -7.03 Percent. BKNG currently shows -19.63% as its year to date performance.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-21.78 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -0.62%, 9.84% and -7.5 percent respectively. The stock trades about 3.4 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 41.09 Million. BKNG lost about -15.28 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 78.72. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 52.38 and 1.06.

While talking about Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 4.55 and 17.71 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

