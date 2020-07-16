What do Analysts Say about Helmerich & Payne, Inc.(NYSE:HP): Sotheby’s(NYSE:BID)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.37/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HP to be -267.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -297.44%. For the next 5 years, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is expecting Growth of -79.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -188% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.53%, where Monthly Performance is -16.15%, Quarterly performance is 18.69%, 6 Months performance is -58.35% and yearly performance percentage is -61.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.26% and Monthly Volatility of 6.23%.