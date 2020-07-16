What are analysts Suggestions on Big Lots, Inc.(NYSE:BIG): Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.(NYSE:EEX)

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will report its next earnings on May 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.86/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 215%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Big Lots, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.51/share and a High Estimate of $2.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. as 1.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. is 1.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.63 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIG to be 347.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 133.33%. For the next 5 years, Big Lots, Inc. is expecting Growth of -22.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 66.21% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Big Lots, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.99%, where Monthly Performance is 6.9%, Quarterly performance is 98.66%, 6 Months performance is 24.48% and yearly performance percentage is 53.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.48% and Monthly Volatility of 5.37%.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EEX to be -174.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -141.18%. For the next 5 years, Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is expecting Growth of 166.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.45% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 417.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -47.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -119.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.95%, where Monthly Performance is -11.95%, Quarterly performance is 33.33%, 6 Months performance is -73.53% and yearly performance percentage is -74.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -73.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.94% and Monthly Volatility of 8.54%.