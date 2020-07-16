what are Analysts report about Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE): REGENXBIO Inc.(NASDAQ:RGNX)

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.88/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -72.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veoneer, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.79/share and a High Estimate of $-0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. as 216.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veoneer, Inc. is 149.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 291 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 489 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VNE to be -7.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.5%. For the next 5 years, Veoneer, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.91% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 448.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -34.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veoneer, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.69%, where Monthly Performance is -1.13%, Quarterly performance is 43.94%, 6 Months performance is -17.33% and yearly performance percentage is -28.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.06% and Monthly Volatility of 4.25%.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -24.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for REGENXBIO Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.85/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RGNX to be -23.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.02%. For the next 5 years, REGENXBIO Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.24% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 403.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -20.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -32.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, REGENXBIO Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.47%, where Monthly Performance is 9.37%, Quarterly performance is 26.01%, 6 Months performance is -14.01% and yearly performance percentage is -14.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.89% and Monthly Volatility of 5.30%.