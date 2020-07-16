Revenue Estimates Analysis of National Retail Properties(NYSE:NNN): NiSource, Inc(NYSE:NI)

National Retail Properties (NNN) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Retail Properties and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Retail Properties as 158.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Retail Properties is 105.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 175.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 164.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NNN to be -11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, National Retail Properties is expecting Growth of 8.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.88% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Retail Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.14%, where Monthly Performance is -4.19%, Quarterly performance is 13.99%, 6 Months performance is -34.41% and yearly performance percentage is -33.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.79% and Monthly Volatility of 4.24%.

NiSource, Inc (NI) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NiSource, Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NiSource, Inc as 1.04 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NiSource, Inc is 754 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.01 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NiSource, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.45%, where Monthly Performance is 1.02%, Quarterly performance is -6.8%, 6 Months performance is -15.83% and yearly performance percentage is -18.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.76% and Monthly Volatility of 2.83%.