Revenue Estimates Analysis of Haemonetics Corporation(NYSE:HAE): Microchip Technology Incorporated(NASDAQ:MCHP)

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Haemonetics Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAE to be -49.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.24%. For the next 5 years, Haemonetics Corporation is expecting Growth of 27.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.27% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 658.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Haemonetics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.12%, where Monthly Performance is 4.24%, Quarterly performance is -9.63%, 6 Months performance is -20.19% and yearly performance percentage is -23.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.43% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.35/share and a High Estimate of $1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated as 1.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.32 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCHP to be 1.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.7%. For the next 5 years, Microchip Technology Incorporated is expecting Growth of 13.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.38% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Microchip Technology Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.75%, where Monthly Performance is 6.55%, Quarterly performance is 37.3%, 6 Months performance is -2.03% and yearly performance percentage is 18.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.21%.