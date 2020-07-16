Investors Catching Stocks Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESES): Casa Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CASA)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. as 507 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is 24.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.81 Million.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Casa Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CASA to be -157.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Casa Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2150% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -75% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 344.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -60.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Casa Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.59%, where Monthly Performance is 7.18%, Quarterly performance is 25.84%, 6 Months performance is 8.47% and yearly performance percentage is -31.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.89% and Monthly Volatility of 5.94%.