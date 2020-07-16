Analysts showing optimistic trends for Aramark(NYSE:ARMK): NII Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:NIHD)

Aramark (ARMK) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aramark and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.92/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aramark as 2.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aramark is 1.74 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARMK to be -244.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -72.06%. For the next 5 years, Aramark is expecting Growth of 390.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -85.27% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aramark currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.62%, where Monthly Performance is -4.77%, Quarterly performance is 14.43%, 6 Months performance is -47.63% and yearly performance percentage is -33.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.09% and Monthly Volatility of 5.80%.

