What do Analysts Say about Jianpu Technology Inc.(NYSE:JT): Alkermes plc(NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jianpu Technology Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Jianpu Technology Inc. as 151.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Jianpu Technology Inc. is 151.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 151.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 89.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JT to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 87.5%. For the next 5 years, Jianpu Technology Inc. is expecting Growth of 46.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 58.06% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 223.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -36.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jianpu Technology Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.26%, where Monthly Performance is -32.06%, Quarterly performance is -17.82%, 6 Months performance is -60.01% and yearly performance percentage is -84.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.54% and Monthly Volatility of 9.93%.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 116.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alkermes plc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alkermes plc as 231.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alkermes plc is 192.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 262 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 279.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALKS to be -122.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Alkermes plc is expecting Growth of 4957.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -101.41% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alkermes plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.23%, where Monthly Performance is 16.38%, Quarterly performance is 22.44%, 6 Months performance is 0.11% and yearly performance percentage is -18.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.98% and Monthly Volatility of 4.78%.