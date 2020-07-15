What do Analysts Say about Forest City Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:FCE-A): Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRNS to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 34.62%. For the next 5 years, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.2% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -96%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -151%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.98%, where Monthly Performance is -4.29%, Quarterly performance is 20.54%, 6 Months performance is 5.19% and yearly performance percentage is -51.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.58% and Monthly Volatility of 11.27%.