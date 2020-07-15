What are analysts Suggestions on Masimo Corporation(NASDAQ:MASI): EQT Corporation(NYSE:EQT)

Masimo Corporation (MASI) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Masimo Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.65/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MASI to be 2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.89%. For the next 5 years, Masimo Corporation is expecting Growth of 23.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.48% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 672.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 54.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Masimo Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6%, where Monthly Performance is -0.14%, Quarterly performance is 20.6%, 6 Months performance is 34.09% and yearly performance percentage is 45.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.73% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EQT Corporation as 784.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EQT Corporation is 511.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 875 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 951.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EQT to be -277.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -183.33%. For the next 5 years, EQT Corporation is expecting Growth of 132.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -130.12% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 87.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EQT Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.16%, where Monthly Performance is -14.86%, Quarterly performance is 0.48%, 6 Months performance is 41.29% and yearly performance percentage is -21.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.25% and Monthly Volatility of 6.73%.