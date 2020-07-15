What are analysts Suggestions on Adtalem Global Education Inc.(NYSE:ATGE): Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATGE to be -37.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.88%. For the next 5 years, Adtalem Global Education Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.73% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 438.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adtalem Global Education Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.44%, where Monthly Performance is -4.3%, Quarterly performance is 20.05%, 6 Months performance is -10.21% and yearly performance percentage is -29.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) will report its next earnings. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.83/share and a High Estimate of $-0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. as 17.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is 11.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRTX to be 4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.62%. For the next 5 years, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.4% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -43%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -56.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -51.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.26%, where Monthly Performance is -12.53%, Quarterly performance is 10.44%, 6 Months performance is -26.16% and yearly performance percentage is -10.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.98% and Monthly Volatility of 6.58%.