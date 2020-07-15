what are Analysts report about The AES Corporation(NYSE:AES): XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

The AES Corporation (AES) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The AES Corporation as 2.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The AES Corporation is 2.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AES to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.17%. For the next 5 years, The AES Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.47% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The AES Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.17%, where Monthly Performance is 20%, Quarterly performance is 3.17%, 6 Months performance is -27.45% and yearly performance percentage is -14.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.36% and Monthly Volatility of 4.15%.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-6.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-7.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for XpresSpa Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for XpresSpa Group, Inc. as 11.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for XpresSpa Group, Inc. is 12.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 140 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -92.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4327.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, XpresSpa Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.45%, where Monthly Performance is -16.75%, Quarterly performance is 231.43%, 6 Months performance is 95.02% and yearly performance percentage is -22.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 71.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.29% and Monthly Volatility of 10.83%.