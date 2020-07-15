what are Analysts report about Syneos Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYNH): Cigna Corporation(NYSE:CI)

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Syneos Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. as 986.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Syneos Health, Inc. is 876 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SYNH to be -39.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.94%. For the next 5 years, Syneos Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.76% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 734.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Syneos Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.15%, where Monthly Performance is 12.14%, Quarterly performance is 19.21%, 6 Months performance is -1% and yearly performance percentage is 20.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.96%.

Cigna Corporation (CI) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $4.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cigna Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.6/share and a High Estimate of $6.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cigna Corporation as 37.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cigna Corporation is 36.51 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 38.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 34.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CI to be 16.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.98%. For the next 5 years, Cigna Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.09% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cigna Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.07%, where Monthly Performance is -4.13%, Quarterly performance is -1.86%, 6 Months performance is -10.49% and yearly performance percentage is 2.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.70% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.