Investors Catching Stocks Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTLA): Brooks Automation, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKS)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.84/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. as 8.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is 1.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.67 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTLA to be -23.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.16%. For the next 5 years, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -17.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.8% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.62%, where Monthly Performance is 12.6%, Quarterly performance is 69.83%, 6 Months performance is 42.52% and yearly performance percentage is 29.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.06% and Monthly Volatility of 7.39%.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brooks Automation, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRKS to be -23.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.67%. For the next 5 years, Brooks Automation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 567.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 86.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 29.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brooks Automation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 14.21%, Quarterly performance is 46.01%, 6 Months performance is 8.24% and yearly performance percentage is 13.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.42%.