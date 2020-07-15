Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Geo Group Inc (The)(NYSE:GEO): The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD)

Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Geo Group Inc (The) and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Geo Group Inc (The) as 613.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Geo Group Inc (The) is 610.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 610.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 583.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GEO to be -25.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.83%. For the next 5 years, Geo Group Inc (The) is expecting Growth of 15.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.82% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Geo Group Inc (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.66%, where Monthly Performance is -6.22%, Quarterly performance is -21.28%, 6 Months performance is -24.24% and yearly performance percentage is -36.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.56% and Monthly Volatility of 4.99%.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 114.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. as 133.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Trade Desk, Inc. is 125.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 148.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 155.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTD to be -68.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -34.67%. For the next 5 years, The Trade Desk, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.45% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 169.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 112.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Trade Desk, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.14%, where Monthly Performance is 21.87%, Quarterly performance is 85.1%, 6 Months performance is 49.93% and yearly performance percentage is 74.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 66.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.04% and Monthly Volatility of 5.20%.