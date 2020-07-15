Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation(NYSE:CGC): Cadence Design Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDNS)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CGC to be -26.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 71.95%. For the next 5 years, Canopy Growth Corporation is expecting Growth of 41.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.33% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canopy Growth Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.13%, where Monthly Performance is 8.74%, Quarterly performance is 19.64%, 6 Months performance is -15.77% and yearly performance percentage is -49.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.79% and Monthly Volatility of 5.16%.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) will report its next earnings on Jul 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. as 592.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is 585.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 615 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 579.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDNS to be -8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.82% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 32%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 55.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 40.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.54%, where Monthly Performance is 11.08%, Quarterly performance is 37.26%, 6 Months performance is 34.48% and yearly performance percentage is 30.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.60% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.