What do Analysts Say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.(NYSE:HLT): Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.(NYSE:LBRT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. as 911.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 536 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HLT to be -124.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -93.33%. For the next 5 years, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 149.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -74.62% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -181.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.42%, where Monthly Performance is -13.93%, Quarterly performance is 5.76%, 6 Months performance is -32.12% and yearly performance percentage is -25.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.91% and Monthly Volatility of 4.00%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.58/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LBRT to be -243.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -373.33%. For the next 5 years, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -330.19% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 876.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.57%, where Monthly Performance is -25.75%, Quarterly performance is 56.29%, 6 Months performance is -52.55% and yearly performance percentage is -64.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.67% and Monthly Volatility of 7.52%.