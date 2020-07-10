What do Analysts Say about CBRE Group, Inc.(NYSE:CBRE): Newmark Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:NMRK)

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CBRE Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. as 5.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CBRE Group, Inc. is 4.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CBRE to be -54.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.58%. For the next 5 years, CBRE Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.76% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CBRE Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.19%, where Monthly Performance is -17.74%, Quarterly performance is -3.07%, 6 Months performance is -27.13% and yearly performance percentage is -15.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.66% and Monthly Volatility of 4.14%.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Newmark Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. as 397.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Newmark Group, Inc. is 270.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 500.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 551.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NMRK to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.67%. For the next 5 years, Newmark Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.52% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Newmark Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.64%, where Monthly Performance is -32.64%, Quarterly performance is 11.11%, 6 Months performance is -65.55% and yearly performance percentage is -54.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.45% and Monthly Volatility of 7.96%.