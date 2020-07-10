what are Analysts report about Royal Dutch Shell PLC(NYSE:RDS-A): Voya Financial, Inc.(NYSE:VOYA)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-A) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell PLC as 64.24 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Royal Dutch Shell PLC is 64.24 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 64.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 90.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDS-A to be -124.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -116.95%. For the next 5 years, Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expecting Growth of 298.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -92.33% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Royal Dutch Shell PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.55%, where Monthly Performance is -16.05%, Quarterly performance is -17.84%, 6 Months performance is -47.6% and yearly performance percentage is -52.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Voya Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. as 221.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Voya Financial, Inc. is 221 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 222.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 317 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VOYA to be -32.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.59%. For the next 5 years, Voya Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.86% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Voya Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.94%, where Monthly Performance is -11.85%, Quarterly performance is 3.94%, 6 Months performance is -23.37% and yearly performance percentage is -19.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.