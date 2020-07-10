what are Analysts report about NRG Energy, Inc.(NYSE:NRG): Western Gas Partners, LP(NYSE:WES)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NRG Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. as 2.53 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NRG Energy, Inc. is 1.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NRG to be 195.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.36%. For the next 5 years, NRG Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.81% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 37%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 59.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NRG Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.53%, where Monthly Performance is -11.24%, Quarterly performance is 9.71%, 6 Months performance is -12.34% and yearly performance percentage is -10.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.82% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -211.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Gas Partners, LP and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Gas Partners, LP as 711.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Gas Partners, LP is 626.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 761.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 709.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WES to be 35.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 70.37%. For the next 5 years, Western Gas Partners, LP is expecting Growth of 84.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.28% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Gas Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.29%, where Monthly Performance is -28.16%, Quarterly performance is 75.65%, 6 Months performance is -58.96% and yearly performance percentage is -72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.26% and Monthly Volatility of 8.20%.