Revenue Estimates Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS): Gentex Corporation(NASDAQ:GNTX)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. as 17.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. is 16.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UPS to be -44.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.95%. For the next 5 years, United Parcel Service, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.76% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 103.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Parcel Service, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.03%, where Monthly Performance is 6.14%, Quarterly performance is 15.85%, 6 Months performance is -1.89% and yearly performance percentage is 12.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gentex Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gentex Corporation as 268.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gentex Corporation is 207.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 310.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 463.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNTX to be -69.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.91%. For the next 5 years, Gentex Corporation is expecting Growth of 33.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.7% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gentex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.43%, where Monthly Performance is -9.99%, Quarterly performance is 5.02%, 6 Months performance is -16.58% and yearly performance percentage is 5.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.19% and Monthly Volatility of 2.65%.