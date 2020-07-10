Revenue Estimates Analysis of Trinseo S.A.(NYSE:TSE): Summit Materials, Inc.(NYSE:SUM)

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 271.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trinseo S.A. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trinseo S.A. as 636.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trinseo S.A. is 599.45 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 676 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 951.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSE to be -356.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -91.04%. For the next 5 years, Trinseo S.A. is expecting Growth of 243.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -136.42% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 683.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trinseo S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.97%, where Monthly Performance is -16.1%, Quarterly performance is -2.21%, 6 Months performance is -40.55% and yearly performance percentage is -46.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.43% and Monthly Volatility of 5.86%.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Summit Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. as 538.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. is 494.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 572 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 591.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUM to be -29%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Summit Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.13% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Summit Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.95%, where Monthly Performance is -8.85%, Quarterly performance is 6.87%, 6 Months performance is -32.71% and yearly performance percentage is -13.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.37% and Monthly Volatility of 6.64%.