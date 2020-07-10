Revenue Estimates Analysis of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.(NYSE:FGP): Horizon Pharma plc(NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 90.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Horizon Pharma plc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Horizon Pharma plc as 301.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Horizon Pharma plc is 278.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 314.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 320.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HZNP to be -38.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25%. For the next 5 years, Horizon Pharma plc is expecting Growth of 54.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.25% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Horizon Pharma plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.02%, where Monthly Performance is 20.43%, Quarterly performance is 85.78%, 6 Months performance is 60.31% and yearly performance percentage is 148.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 60.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.