Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation(NASDAQ:CTSH): Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.(NASDAQ:COLL)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation as 3.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 3.38 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTSH to be -26.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25%. For the next 5 years, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.54% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.02%, where Monthly Performance is -3.34%, Quarterly performance is 7.57%, 6 Months performance is -8.97% and yearly performance percentage is -13.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.86%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -97.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. as 74.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is 70.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 78.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLL to be 140%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 250%. For the next 5 years, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 77.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 286.76% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 452.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.32%, where Monthly Performance is -10.73%, Quarterly performance is -6.34%, 6 Months performance is -22.55% and yearly performance percentage is 37.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.63% and Monthly Volatility of 5.62%.