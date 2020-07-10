Price Target Analysis of Plug Power, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLUG): Asanko Gold Inc.(NYSE:AKG)

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Plug Power, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLUG to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Plug Power, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.94% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -162.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Plug Power, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.9%, where Monthly Performance is 75.66%, Quarterly performance is 134.29%, 6 Months performance is 119.36% and yearly performance percentage is 289.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 183.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.01% and Monthly Volatility of 9.69%.

