Price Target Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings(NYSE:LH): Micro Focus Intl PLC(NYSE:MFGP)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $1.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings as 2.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 2.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LH to be -77.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.93%. For the next 5 years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expecting Growth of 28.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.75% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.65%, where Monthly Performance is -3.25%, Quarterly performance is 22.64%, 6 Months performance is -0.41% and yearly performance percentage is -0.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Micro Focus Intl PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Micro Focus Intl PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -20.86%, where Monthly Performance is -32.82%, Quarterly performance is -20.15%, 6 Months performance is -69.7% and yearly performance percentage is -80.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 4.64%.