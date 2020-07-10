Investors Catching Stocks Dover Corporation(NYSE:DOV): OneMain Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:OMF)

Dover Corporation (DOV) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dover Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dover Corporation as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dover Corporation is 1.35 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOV to be -44.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.63%. For the next 5 years, Dover Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.08% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 923.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dover Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.77%, where Monthly Performance is -11.07%, Quarterly performance is 5.87%, 6 Months performance is -18.49% and yearly performance percentage is -3.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.11%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -58.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OneMain Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.26/share and a High Estimate of $1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. as 773.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. is 750 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 794 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 762 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMF to be -85.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -71.75%. For the next 5 years, OneMain Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 183.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -75.74% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OneMain Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.72%, where Monthly Performance is -23.84%, Quarterly performance is 12.43%, 6 Months performance is -42.35% and yearly performance percentage is -25.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.67% and Monthly Volatility of 5.90%.