Earnings Analysis of Twilio Inc.(NYSE:TWLO): PPL Corporation(NYSE:PPL)

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 154.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twilio Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twilio Inc. as 367.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twilio Inc. is 363.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 372 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 275.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWLO to be -400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -333.33%. For the next 5 years, Twilio Inc. is expecting Growth of 233.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -168.75% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1486.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twilio Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.7%, where Monthly Performance is 26.27%, Quarterly performance is 167.42%, 6 Months performance is 124.24% and yearly performance percentage is 68.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 149.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.88% and Monthly Volatility of 4.74%.

PPL Corporation (PPL) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PPL Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PPL Corporation as 1.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PPL Corporation is 1.86 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PPL to be -3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.28%. For the next 5 years, PPL Corporation is expecting Growth of 0.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.22% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PPL Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.87%, where Monthly Performance is -13.99%, Quarterly performance is -5.46%, 6 Months performance is -31.03% and yearly performance percentage is -19.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.91% and Monthly Volatility of 3.20%.