Earnings Analysis of Fastenal Company(NASDAQ:FAST): Commercial Metals Company(NYSE:CMC)

Fastenal Company (FAST) will report its next earnings on Jul 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fastenal Company as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fastenal Company is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FAST to be -2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.7%. For the next 5 years, Fastenal Company is expecting Growth of 9.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.17% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fastenal Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.21%, where Monthly Performance is 0.56%, Quarterly performance is 32.66%, 6 Months performance is 19.06% and yearly performance percentage is 37.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.13% and Monthly Volatility of 2.64%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will report its next earnings on Jun 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Commercial Metals Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Commercial Metals Company as 1.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Commercial Metals Company is 1.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMC to be -32.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.4%. For the next 5 years, Commercial Metals Company is expecting Growth of -13.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.13% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Commercial Metals Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.57%, where Monthly Performance is -0.1%, Quarterly performance is 17.47%, 6 Months performance is -17.31% and yearly performance percentage is 9.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.52% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%.