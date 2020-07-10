Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Superior Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:SPN): Newfield Exploration Company(NYSE:NFX)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Superior Energy Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-3.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.32/share and a High Estimate of $-3.01/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 491.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -337.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Superior Energy Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.56%, where Monthly Performance is -44.26%, Quarterly performance is -33.33%, 6 Months performance is -81.22% and yearly performance percentage is -91.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -79.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.76% and Monthly Volatility of 15.49%.