Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESES): Vodafone Group Plc(NASDAQ:VOD)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. as 507 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is 24.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.81 Million.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vodafone Group Plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 172.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vodafone Group Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.19%, where Monthly Performance is -12.73%, Quarterly performance is 11.84%, 6 Months performance is -19.74% and yearly performance percentage is -6.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 2.02%.