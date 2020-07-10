Analysts showing optimistic trends for Mondelez International, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDLZ): Presbia PLC(NASDAQ:LENS)

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mondelez International, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MDLZ to be -1.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.56%. For the next 5 years, Mondelez International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.24% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mondelez International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.61%, where Monthly Performance is -5.08%, Quarterly performance is -2.95%, 6 Months performance is -7.01% and yearly performance percentage is -9.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.58% and Monthly Volatility of 1.93%.