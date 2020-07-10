Analysts showing optimistic trends for Evertec, Inc.(NYSE:EVTC): Altair Engineering Inc.(NASDAQ:ALTR)

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evertec, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVTC to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.02%. For the next 5 years, Evertec, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.33% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 426.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evertec, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.13%, where Monthly Performance is -14.48%, Quarterly performance is 11.13%, 6 Months performance is -22.65% and yearly performance percentage is -19.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.56% and Monthly Volatility of 3.55%.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Altair Engineering Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Altair Engineering Inc. as 94.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Altair Engineering Inc. is 92.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 96.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 109.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALTR to be -133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, Altair Engineering Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.13% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 270.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 143.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Altair Engineering Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.02%, where Monthly Performance is -1.15%, Quarterly performance is 43.24%, 6 Months performance is 2.84% and yearly performance percentage is -7.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.47% and Monthly Volatility of 3.82%.