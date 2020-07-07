What do Analysts Say about Banco Santander Brasil SA(NYSE:BSBR): ArcelorMittal(NYSE:MT)

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banco Santander Brasil SA and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Banco Santander Brasil SA as 3.35 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Banco Santander Brasil SA is 3.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSBR to be -43.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44.44%. For the next 5 years, Banco Santander Brasil SA is expecting Growth of 9.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.95% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banco Santander Brasil SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.72%, where Monthly Performance is -6.94%, Quarterly performance is 10.74%, 6 Months performance is -57.39% and yearly performance percentage is -54.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.90%.

ArcelorMittal (MT) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2140%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ArcelorMittal and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.46/share and a High Estimate of $-0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ArcelorMittal as 10.81 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ArcelorMittal is 10.49 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.13 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.63 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MT to be -193.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.42%. For the next 5 years, ArcelorMittal is expecting Growth of 173.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -660% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ArcelorMittal currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.92%, where Monthly Performance is -1.09%, Quarterly performance is 26.77%, 6 Months performance is -38.23% and yearly performance percentage is -37.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 4.45%.