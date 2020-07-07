What are Analysts report about Superior Industries International, Inc.(NYSE:SUP): Tapestry, Inc.(NYSE:TPR)

Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -47.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Superior Industries International, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.91/share and a High Estimate of $-0.91/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 180.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -138.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Superior Industries International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.26%, where Monthly Performance is 12.16%, Quarterly performance is 30.71%, 6 Months performance is -55.85% and yearly performance percentage is -53.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.17% and Monthly Volatility of 10.38%.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -145.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tapestry, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. as 622.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tapestry, Inc. is 519.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 756.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TPR to be -190.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55%. For the next 5 years, Tapestry, Inc. is expecting Growth of 132.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -74.32% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tapestry, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.25%, where Monthly Performance is -17.08%, Quarterly performance is 18.17%, 6 Months performance is -51.69% and yearly performance percentage is -57.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.81% and Monthly Volatility of 5.77%.