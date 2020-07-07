Revenue Estimates Analysis: Winnebago Industries, Inc.(NYSE:WGO): SEI Investments Company(NASDAQ:SEIC)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) will report its next earnings on Jun 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Winnebago Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $1.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. as 716.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. is 654.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 759.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 530.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WGO to be 2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.29%. For the next 5 years, Winnebago Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 89.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.5% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 879.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Winnebago Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.6%, where Monthly Performance is 8.7%, Quarterly performance is 134.4%, 6 Months performance is 24.92% and yearly performance percentage is 72.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.22% and Monthly Volatility of 5.49%.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SEI Investments Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SEI Investments Company as 391.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SEI Investments Company is 378.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 405.11 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 412.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEIC to be -23.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.44%. For the next 5 years, SEI Investments Company is expecting Growth of 14.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.81% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 764.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SEI Investments Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.07%, where Monthly Performance is -6.08%, Quarterly performance is 19%, 6 Months performance is -17.57% and yearly performance percentage is -4.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.84% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.