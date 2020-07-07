Revenue Estimates Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company(NYSE:LLY): Ross Stores, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROST)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.11/share and a High Estimate of $1.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company as 5.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company is 5.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LLY to be 5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.27%. For the next 5 years, Eli Lilly and Company is expecting Growth of 15.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.91% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 186.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eli Lilly and Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.62%, where Monthly Performance is 7.43%, Quarterly performance is 15.26%, 6 Months performance is 23.95% and yearly performance percentage is 43.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.86% and Monthly Volatility of 2.81%.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) will report its next earnings on May 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.9/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3000%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ross Stores, Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 25 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. as 2.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.98 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROST to be -122.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.48%. For the next 5 years, Ross Stores, Inc. is expecting Growth of 315.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -77.51% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 44.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ross Stores, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.11%, where Monthly Performance is -11.54%, Quarterly performance is 11.56%, 6 Months performance is -24.18% and yearly performance percentage is -11.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.60% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.