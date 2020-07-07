Recent analysts Ratings: Ferrari N.V.(NYSE:RACE): Overstock.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSTK)

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ferrari N.V. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ferrari N.V. as 585.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ferrari N.V. is 503.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 673 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RACE to be -92.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15%. For the next 5 years, Ferrari N.V. is expecting Growth of 38.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.88% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 269.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ferrari N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.22%, where Monthly Performance is -2.29%, Quarterly performance is 21.37%, 6 Months performance is 2.17% and yearly performance percentage is 2.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.10%.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Overstock.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -88.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -114.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Overstock.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.45%, where Monthly Performance is 57.99%, Quarterly performance is 622.03%, 6 Months performance is 374.86% and yearly performance percentage is 126.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 374.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.56% and Monthly Volatility of 10.52%.