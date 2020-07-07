Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Chesapeake Energy Corporation(NYSE:CHK): Keane Group, Inc.(NYSE:FRAC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-24.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-29.2/share and a High Estimate of $-17.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Corporation as 1.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 1.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.91 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.39 Billion.