Most Recent analysts Ratings: Capital One Financial Corporation(NYSE:COF): Accenture plc(NYSE:ACN)

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-3.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -707.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-10.92/share and a High Estimate of $3.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capital One Financial Corporation as 6.87 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation is 6.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.12 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COF to be -97.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -72.89%. For the next 5 years, Capital One Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 346.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -125.05% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capital One Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.79%, where Monthly Performance is -17.74%, Quarterly performance is 39.2%, 6 Months performance is -40.98% and yearly performance percentage is -34.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.02% and Monthly Volatility of 5.44%.

Accenture plc (ACN) will report its next earnings on Jun 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Accenture plc and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Accenture plc as 10.87 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Accenture plc is 10.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.11 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACN to be -0.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.48%. For the next 5 years, Accenture plc is expecting Growth of 5.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.67% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Accenture plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.74%, where Monthly Performance is 4.07%, Quarterly performance is 38.04%, 6 Months performance is 2.65% and yearly performance percentage is 12.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.81% and Monthly Volatility of 2.44%.