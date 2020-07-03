What are analysts Suggestions on TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.(NYSE:TRTX): CDK Global, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDK)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-3.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.46/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -843.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. as 32.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is 22.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 40.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 40.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRTX to be -48.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -60%. For the next 5 years, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 153.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -183.52% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.62%, where Monthly Performance is -10.27%, Quarterly performance is 117.81%, 6 Months performance is -60.72% and yearly performance percentage is -59.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.44% and Monthly Volatility of 8.44%.

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CDK Global, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CDK Global, Inc. as 424.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CDK Global, Inc. is 404.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 433.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 488.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDK to be -45.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.66%. For the next 5 years, CDK Global, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.94% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 926.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CDK Global, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.53%, where Monthly Performance is -0.19%, Quarterly performance is 38.92%, 6 Months performance is -24.63% and yearly performance percentage is -19.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.47% and Monthly Volatility of 3.60%.