what are Analysts report about UBS AG(NYSE:UBS): Fabrinet(NYSE:FN)

UBS AG (UBS) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for UBS AG and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, UBS AG currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.19%, where Monthly Performance is 0.43%, Quarterly performance is 31.81%, 6 Months performance is -8.18% and yearly performance percentage is -1.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.92% and Monthly Volatility of 2.42%.