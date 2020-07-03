Revenue Estimates Analysis of Gogo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOGO): OncoSec Medical Incorporated(NASDAQ:ONCS)

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.67/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -181.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gogo Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.01/share and a High Estimate of $-0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gogo Inc. as 94.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gogo Inc. is 76.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 115.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 200.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOGO to be -89.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -125%. For the next 5 years, Gogo Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -58.01% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 52.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gogo Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.73%, where Monthly Performance is 18.32%, Quarterly performance is 64.02%, 6 Months performance is -49.84% and yearly performance percentage is -26.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.85% and Monthly Volatility of 13.06%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.54/share and a High Estimate of $-0.34/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 372.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -153.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -267.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OncoSec Medical Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.51%, where Monthly Performance is -15.45%, Quarterly performance is -10.45%, 6 Months performance is 4.79% and yearly performance percentage is -12.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.69% and Monthly Volatility of 9.56%.