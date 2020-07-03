Revenue Estimates Analysis of E.W. Scripps Company (The)(NASDAQ:SSP): ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.(NASDAQ:NDRA)

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for E.W. Scripps Company (The) and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.64/share and a High Estimate of $-0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for E.W. Scripps Company (The) as 386.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for E.W. Scripps Company (The) is 381.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 390 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 337.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSP to be -1950%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 81.82%. For the next 5 years, E.W. Scripps Company (The) is expecting Growth of 175% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -260% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 397.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 153.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, E.W. Scripps Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.06%, where Monthly Performance is -14.02%, Quarterly performance is 27.19%, 6 Months performance is -44.87% and yearly performance percentage is -46.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.73% and Monthly Volatility of 8.02%.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 12.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 333.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -393.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -688.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.33%, where Monthly Performance is -4.36%, Quarterly performance is 40.75%, 6 Months performance is -52.68% and yearly performance percentage is -42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.86% and Monthly Volatility of 12.98%.