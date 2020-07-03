Price Target Analysis of Graco Inc.(NYSE:GGG): Exterran Corporation(NYSE:EXTN)

Graco Inc. (GGG) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Graco Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Graco Inc. as 319.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Graco Inc. is 304.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 325.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 444.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GGG to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.67%. For the next 5 years, Graco Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.53% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 819.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Graco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.43%, where Monthly Performance is -2.08%, Quarterly performance is 4.39%, 6 Months performance is -7.58% and yearly performance percentage is -4.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.76%.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exterran Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exterran Corporation as 186.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exterran Corporation is 179 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 193.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 370.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXTN to be -510%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -210%. For the next 5 years, Exterran Corporation is expecting Growth of 31.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -111.54% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 332.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exterran Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.22%, where Monthly Performance is -26.87%, Quarterly performance is 24.24%, 6 Months performance is -26.77% and yearly performance percentage is -61.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.83% and Monthly Volatility of 8.35%.