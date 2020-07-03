Investors Catching Stocks Shire plc(NASDAQ:SHPG): Eastman Chemical Company(NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eastman Chemical Company and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $1.39/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EMN to be -46.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.32%. For the next 5 years, Eastman Chemical Company is expecting Growth of 16.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.13% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eastman Chemical Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.34%, where Monthly Performance is -2.6%, Quarterly performance is 54.21%, 6 Months performance is -11.05% and yearly performance percentage is -9.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.95% and Monthly Volatility of 3.51%.