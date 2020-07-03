Earnings Analysis of YY Inc.(NASDAQ:YY): bluebird bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLUE)

YY Inc. (YY) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $4.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.9/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for YY Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.78/share and a High Estimate of $8.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for YY Inc. as 5.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for YY Inc. is 5.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YY to be -2.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.44%. For the next 5 years, YY Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.54% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 75.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, YY Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.03%, where Monthly Performance is 21.3%, Quarterly performance is 62.36%, 6 Months performance is 50.77% and yearly performance percentage is 25.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 67.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.42% and Monthly Volatility of 5.40%.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-3.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-4.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for bluebird bio, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.95/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. as 66.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. is 7.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 208.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLUE to be 45.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.43%. For the next 5 years, bluebird bio, Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.88% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -46.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -60.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -63.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, bluebird bio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.57%, where Monthly Performance is -8.6%, Quarterly performance is 39.64%, 6 Months performance is -31.11% and yearly performance percentage is -54.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.26% and Monthly Volatility of 5.28%.