Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Dillard’s, Inc.(NYSE:DDS): INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC(NYSE:IVR)

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-6.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-5.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -342%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dillard’s, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-5.84/share and a High Estimate of $-3.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. as 976.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dillard’s, Inc. is 887.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DDS to be -175.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -304.35%. For the next 5 years, Dillard’s, Inc. is expecting Growth of 86.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -346.04% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 900.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dillard’s, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.73%, where Monthly Performance is -28.27%, Quarterly performance is -4.83%, 6 Months performance is -65.15% and yearly performance percentage is -60.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.37% and Monthly Volatility of 8.13%.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) will report its next earnings on Jun 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-10.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-10.62/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4425%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.88/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC as 50.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC is 50.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 50.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 202.22 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 21.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -74.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.49%, where Monthly Performance is 20.27%, Quarterly performance is 58.47%, 6 Months performance is -75.77% and yearly performance percentage is -74.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -75.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.93% and Monthly Volatility of 17.84%.