Analysts showing optimistic trends for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:NBIX): MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $2.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. as 258.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is 201 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 291 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 183.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NBIX to be 78.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.52%. For the next 5 years, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 682.05% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 865.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 68.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.41%, where Monthly Performance is 5.33%, Quarterly performance is 45.26%, 6 Months performance is 15.76% and yearly performance percentage is 46.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 3.54%.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will report its next earnings on Jun 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1542.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MFA Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MFA Financial, Inc. as 49.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MFA Financial, Inc. is 41.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 59.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MFA to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -70%. For the next 5 years, MFA Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 120% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -301.3% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 31.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MFA Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 29.38%, Quarterly performance is 128.18%, 6 Months performance is -67.15% and yearly performance percentage is -65.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.52% and Monthly Volatility of 13.76%.